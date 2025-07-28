Top LeT commander, two other terrorists killed: How Operation Mahadev unfolded

The Indian Army eliminated three terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack in an anti-terror operation on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps in the area of Lidwas. Hashim Musa, known to be a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, was gunned down during the operation.

The Chinar Corps said contact was established with the terrorists at 12:37 pm, and in less than an hour, drone footage showed three bodies, confirming the death of three terrorists.

The anti-terror operation in the Dachigam forests had been ongoing for two days after suspicious communication was intercepted from deep inside the area. Local nomads provided important information that helped security forces narrow down the location of the suspects, sources said.

Intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

HOW THE OPERATION UNFOLDED

Security forces detected a suspected terrorist communication in the Dachigaon area, believed to be linked to the Pahalgam attack, sources said. Acting on this information, multiple Army teams conducted searches in the region over the past two days.

At around 11:30 am today, a joint team of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 PARA located and neutralised three terrorists using surprise and tactical advantage. The terrorists were part of a joint Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed module under surveillance for the last 14 days. The group is estimated to have 5 to 7 members.

Early this morning, the Army tracked and neutralised a splinter group of three terrorists hiding in a makeshift trench under a tree, concealed by dense forest foliage. Authorities are working to identify the terrorists and confirm if they were involved in the Pahalgam attack. The Pahalgam massacre had shocked the nation when 26 tourists were killed in front of their families, including women and children.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, killing over 100 terrorists. While Operation Sindoor was a strong response, the search for those directly involved in the Pahalgam attack continues.

Chinar Corps confirmed that Operation Mahadev is ongoing and that three terrorists were neutralised today.