'Total collapse of Bengaluru, big failure of...': Mohandas Pai slams Siddaramaiah govt as flood-hit city reels again

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Tuesday slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government over Bengaluru's flood crisis, calling it a "big big failure" and a "total collapse of our city." As relentless rains submerged key areas and left residents stranded, Pai questioned the outcome of Rs 1 lakh crore spent on welfare schemes, accusing the government of repeated promises and repeated failures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Big Big Failure of Karnataka govt of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. After 2 years, 100,000 cr spent on freebies, paid by Bengaluru what did we get? Total collapse of our city. Drains are not cleared, potholes not fully fixed, repeated promises, repeated failures. When will this govt work? Is there any governance or credibility left?" Pai wrote on X.

His remarks came as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reviewed flood-related damages at the BBMP war room on Monday, following very heavy rains that have crippled large parts of Bengaluru.

Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also came down heavily on the Congress leadership, accusing them of neglecting the crisis while indulging in political showmanship. “While people are dying and struggling to survive, Congress leaders are busy hosting a Sadhana Samavesha (achievement convention),” he said. “The real achievements of the Congress government are now floating in the city’s flooded roads and clogged drains. Do they even have a conscience?”

Advertisement

He lashed out at the Deputy CM and the government's much-hyped “Brand Bengaluru” initiative. “What have you achieved to claim the name ‘Greater Bengaluru’? Who are you branding it for? Is it just a fancy label to hide large-scale corruption?...For Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development Department has become the Bengaluru Cash Development Department,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He also compared the current situation with his past tenure. “During my 20-month tenure in 2006, I initiated 58 road-widening projects, launched Phase 1 of Namma Metro, and developed major roads including Airport Road, Nelamangala Road, and Electronic City Road. My work is documented. I urge you to read it.”

The BJP, too, launched an attack on the ruling Congress, criticising it for holding a grand event in Vijayanagara district even as Bengaluru lay submerged. Senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ celebration.

Advertisement

"There is a flood situation in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka. People are suffering. But the ruling Congress leaders, instead of handling the situation, have gone to Ballari to celebrate their two years in the government,” said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.

At least five people have died in the state, including three in Bengaluru, due to rain-related incidents. Sai Layout remained one of the worst-affected areas, with residents trapped in submerged homes. Around 150 people were rescued and shifted on Monday. An orphanage in Hennur was also evacuated by emergency services.

Several key areas including Manyata Tech Park and Silk Board Junction reported severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Commuters waded through knee-deep water while potholes emerged across major roads, posing serious risks to motorists.