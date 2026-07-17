Tourism industry pitch policy fixes, visa reforms to build seamless India travel experience 

India's tourism industry must move beyond creating destinations and focus on delivering a seamless travel experience if the country wants to emerge as a globally competitive tourism hub, industry leaders said at India Today’s FAITH Tourism Conclave 2026.

Participating in a panel discussion on "Seamless Tourism", the panel members and association presidents said India possesses world-class tourism assets but continues to lag in attracting international visitors due to policy bottlenecks, seasonality and gaps in the overall travel ecosystem.

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Vikram Lalvani, Chairman of AIRDA, said India has the destinations, cuisine and cultural diversity to compete globally, but needs to position itself as a year-round destination instead of one driven by seasonal demand.

"I think India has some great assets... destinations, locations, the people, the food etc. I think a few aspects of it are missing," Lalvani said.

He argued that India must answer "why" tourists should visit destinations during the off-season and create experiences that encourage travel throughout the year. While government-led campaigns have helped, the private sector also has a key role in building compelling tourism narratives, he added.

Shatunjai Singh, Executive Committee Member of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), said India's inbound and domestic tourism require distinct strategies. While international tourism needs stronger demand generation and easier visa policies, domestic travel depends on offering differentiated experiences beyond peak seasons.

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He said destinations often perceived as off-season can still offer unique attractions, citing tiger sightings in Rajasthan during the summer and monsoon travel experiences that continue to draw visitors. Greater awareness of such offerings is essential to improve visitor flows throughout the year, Singh said.

Satish Sehrawat, President of the Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA), highlighted operational hurdles faced by transport operators, pointing to frequent policy changes that create uncertainty for the sector.

He also stressed the need for better welfare measures for chauffeurs, saying hotels should ensure proper accommodation and rest for drivers, whose wellbeing directly impacts passenger safety on long-distance journeys.

Sehrawat also flagged what he described as policy inconsistencies, including speed restrictions imposed on commercial luxury tourist vehicles that do not apply to private vehicles of the same category.

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Summing up the discussion, the panel said India has made significant progress in developing highways, hotels, hospitality infrastructure and tourism offerings, but "missing links" in policy, connectivity and visitor experience continue to prevent the country from fully realising its tourism potential.

The speakers called for coordinated action by the government and the private sector to create a seamless travel ecosystem that can attract more international visitors while strengthening domestic tourism.

Watch the full conversation here: