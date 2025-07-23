'Train your staff better': Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru airport over passenger handling

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, on Wednesday publicly criticised the passenger handling experience at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Responding to a promotional tweet by the airport, Pai wrote: "Pl train your staff better. They need to be helpful, polite, not rude and indifferent. Ask them to open the queues when there are no people standing in queue instead of making people walk all through the queue. The pvt security needs training to be more polite not push people around."

The Bengaluru airport's tweet, which triggered Pai's comment, had read: "Smooth operations are key, but magic happens with the unexpected – moments of warmth, surprise and delight. At BLR, every journey feels like coming home - it's more than just an airport, it's a feeling!"

Pai's remarks sparked a conversation online, with several users weighing in on their own experiences.

Dr Arun Mavaji, a frequent flyer, shared a different view. "Always found staff at @BLRAirport to be helpful. Never seen people being pushed around. I travel almost thrice a week. In recent times they have deployed staff who know Kannada which was one sore point earlier."

Another user, Raja Venkatraman, wrote. "Not just BLR, airports across the country need more passenger friendly approach. Concerned Minister should periodically visit airports & do KAIZEN. The people who can make the difference like the babus should not get any preferential treatment. Only then things will change."