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Travelling to Bihar for Chhath? Delhi govt plans 50+ AC luxury buses, check routes and cities covered

Travelling to Bihar for Chhath? Delhi govt plans 50+ AC luxury buses, check routes and cities covered

The proposal had been sent to Lieutenant Governor Sandhu and expressed hope that approval would come soon.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Travelling to Bihar for Chhath? Delhi govt plans 50+ AC luxury buses, check routes and cities coveredThe proposed service, part of the next phase of Delhi's inter-state bus rollout, is expected to begin before the Chhath festival.

Delhi’s Transport Department has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu for final approval to begin direct inter-state bus services between Delhi and Bihar, with the government targeting a launch before this year’s Chhath festival. The plan envisages more than 50 air-conditioned luxury buses connecting the national capital with seven destinations in Bihar, PTI reported.

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Officials said the proposal is part of the next phase of Delhi’s interstate bus rollout. Both the Delhi and Bihar governments have approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the project, clearing the way for reciprocal bus operations once the Lieutenant Governor gives the final go-ahead.

The service is expected to provide a major travel alternative during Chhath, when large numbers of people travel from Delhi and the National Capital Region to their hometowns in Bihar. Train and bus availability often becomes highly constrained around the festival period.

MUST READ: Diwali and Chhath travel: Northern Railway plans over 6,200 festive trips, with extra staff and ticket counters

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the government is working towards starting the service in time for Chhath.

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“We have a target to launch these buses before the Chhath festival this year; these will be AC luxury buses, and initially we plan to roll out over 50 buses to seven locations in Bihar. We have sent the proposal for approval to Sandhu; hopefully it will be approved soon,” Singh said.

He added that the proposal had been sent to Lieutenant Governor Sandhu and expressed hope that approval would come soon.

Routes and Operations

The initial fleet is planned to serve seven destinations across Bihar. Earlier reports on the proposed service indicated that cities under consideration include Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Buxar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Champaran, Bihar Sharif and Bhagalpur, though the final route list will depend on the approved operational plan.

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The buses are expected to be operated under a wet-lease arrangement, under which a private operator runs the vehicles on behalf of the Delhi Transport Corporation. This model allows the government to expand fleet capacity without immediately procuring buses itself.

DON'T MISS: No Pink Saheli card, no free bus ride: Delhi changes the rules

Relief for Chhath Travellers

The proposed service is likely to be welcomed by migrant workers and families from Bihar living in Delhi, many of whom travel home for Chhath Puja. Direct luxury buses could reduce dependence on crowded trains and private operators during the festival rush.

Officials indicated that once the LG approves the proposal, preparations for ticketing, route scheduling and bus deployment can move quickly. The government’s stated aim is to have the service operational before the festival begins.

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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