'Trump has great relationship with PM Modi': White House on report that Elon Musk joined PM Modi-Trump call

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing their recent conversation as productive. This statement came in response to a New York Times report published on Friday.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation," Leavitt told news agency ANI.

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The report revealed that billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between the two leaders earlier this week.

“Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis,” the report said.

The call took place on Tuesday, when Trump contacted Modi to discuss the ongoing war with Iran. This was their first interaction since the military strikes by Israel and the US on Iran began on February 28.

According to unnamed US officials quoted by the New York Times, Musk's participation was unusual, as private citizens rarely join calls between heads of state during wartime crises.

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The report suggested that Musk's inclusion on the call indicates improved relations between the billionaire and President Trump. The two had a falling out last year after Musk left a government role focused on reducing the workforce.

It remains unclear why Musk was part of the call or whether he spoke during the discussion, according to the report.

Overall, the call marked a significant communication between the US and India amid rising tensions over Iran, with Musk's participation drawing attention for its rarity.

After the call, US Ambassador Sergio Gor noted that the leaders focused on keeping the vital waterway open despite escalating regional friction. Prime Minister Modi characterised the dialogue as a “useful exchange,” reaffirming India's commitment to de-escalation and a swift restoration of stability.

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The conversation took place against the backdrop of Modi’s address to Parliament, where he labelled any interference with the Strait of Hormuz as “unacceptable,” pointing to the dangers of maritime attacks and volatile shipping lanes.

Speaking to the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister emphasised that India is actively using diplomacy to protect its merchant vessels. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, he cautioned that the ongoing turmoil has shaken the international economy by hampering trade and straining the global supply of energy and agricultural essentials.