Geostrategic analyst Brahma Chellaney on Saturday raised fresh concerns over US President Donald Trump's expanding ties with Pakistan, accusing him of promoting personal crypto interests even while in office — and now deepening those links through military and financial avenues.

"Trump has promoted his personal cryptocurrency even while in office," Chellaney wrote in a post, citing Pakistan's controversial investments in a firm linked to the Trump family. His remarks came on the day of nationwide protests in the US against Trump's planned military parade, which coincides with both the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's birthday.

Chellaney pointed out that "among the special invitees to what is being billed as the largest US military parade in decades is Pakistan's recently appointed air marshal, General Asim Munir — now on his third visit to the US in two years." Munir's ongoing trip from June 12 to 18 includes key meetings at the State Department, the Pentagon, and a visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Florida.

"As Pakistan's most powerful figure, Munir is expected to discuss key bilateral issues with American officials. These include potential arms deals, US interest in investing in critical mineral projects in the insurgency-wracked Balochistan province, and Pakistan's controversial investments in cryptocurrency through World Liberty Financial — a firm linked to Donald Trump's family."

Chellaney's earlier post on June 5 warned that the crypto deal was already "paying rich dividends" for Islamabad. "Trump effectively bailed out Pakistan during its recent military standoff with India, claiming that he used economic-sanctions threat to compel India to halt its military operation after just three days," he noted.

"By repeating that claim multiple times, he has sought to portray his 'great friend' Modi as yielding to pressure," Chellaney said, while adding that "Trump has carved out special exceptions for Pakistan from his actions." He cited the exemption of $396 million in US security assistance to Pakistan from Trump's broader foreign aid freeze, as well as Islamabad's absence from two recent executive orders restricting travel from over a dozen nations.

The White House order signed on June 9 bans travel from 12 countries and imposes partial restrictions on visitors from seven others. Pakistan was not included in either list. "Trump's entry ban on visitors from 12 countries includes Myanmar... but excludes terrorism-hub Pakistan, indicating his embrace of the Deep State approach to India's neighborhood," Chellaney commented.

The Trump-Pakistan crypto connection traces back to April 26, when World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) — a crypto exchange firm majority-owned by the Trump family — signed a Letter of Intent with the newly formed Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). WLFI lists Donald Trump as "Chief Crypto Advocate", with Donald Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump also part of the leadership.

WLFI co-founder Zach Witkoff, son of Trump's real estate associate Steve Witkoff, co-runs the platform. Steve is currently serving as Trump's special envoy on crypto affairs.

According to a May 2 report by CBS News, Trump's personal fortune has grown significantly through these ventures. The State Democracy Defenders Action report estimated that crypto now represents nearly 40% of Trump's net worth, driven by his holdings in $TRUMP, $MELANIA meme coins, and WLFI.