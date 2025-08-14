'Trump is hurt': Indian-American VC says tariffs could come down to 20% if India plays nice

Indian-American venture capitalist and Republican Party donor Asha Jadeja Motwani on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump could reduce steep new tariffs on India — but only if New Delhi acts quickly to "melt him" with warmth, investment pledges and diplomatic overtures.

"Will Trump reduce the tariffs on India? Yes! But this is dependent on how FAST we melt him,” Motwani wrote on X. She described Trump as "hurt, humiliated and shocked" over a recent ceasefire row, but predicted he would "come around" if India showed genuine warmth as a "fellow democracy" and “fellow market economy" with a six-million-strong diaspora in the United States.

Motwani urged New Delhi to strengthen its image in the West as a peacebuilder between Russia and Ukraine, and suggested that when Trump visits India for the Quad summit, major business houses announce fresh US investment plans. "Let Trump KNOW what goodies we have in place when he visits… Our major business houses could be making an announcement for investments in the US," she wrote, adding that “niceness and agility” would be critical to securing tariff relief.

Trump has claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, presenting it as part of his role as a global dealmaker. In public remarks, he suggested that his intervention had prevented a potential nuclear conflict in South Asia. New Delhi, however, has consistently denied any third-party mediation, insisting that all issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally.

On Wednesday, Motwani posted a five-point list of Trump’s expectations from India. At the top was a call for Indian conglomerates to pledge between $100 billion and $500 billion in US investments, which she said would be a win-win “given how beautifully the American market is growing.” She did not cite a source, saying only: "How do I know? It is up to you to guess."

Other points included finalising purchases of US-made Spike and Javelin missile systems, buying more American energy to reduce reliance on Russian crude, thanking Trump for his “behind-the-scenes work” on controlling Chinese military equipment and support in Pakistan, and showing more personal warmth towards him. "BE NICE TO TRUMP," she wrote. “He knows we love him, but we must show it more actively.”

Motwani credited India for backing Trump's peace efforts between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, framing this as part of a broader rebranding of India as a "critical PEACEBUILDER" in the Ukraine conflict.

