Trump praises Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu: All about the seasoned diplomat

Delhi: US President Donald Trump congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu for being appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Sandhu replaced VK Saxena earlier last month on March 5.

In his message to Sandhu who was also the former Ambassador to the US, Trump called him a “seasoned diplomat” who has always shown deep commitment to the strengthening of the US-India relationship. “Wishing him success in leading Delhi’s progress and furthering global ties!” he said. Sandhu served as India's Ambassador to the US from 2020-24.

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WHO IS TARANJIT SINGH SANDHU?

Former Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988. His early career included postings in the former Soviet Union as Third Secretary (Political) and Second Secretary (Commercial) from 1990 to 1992. After the Soviet Union dissolved, he helped establish the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, leading the Political and Administration Wings in Kiev from 1992 to 1994.

Born on 23 January 1963 to a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. He graduated with honours in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and earned a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

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Sandhu was appointed the Ambassador to the United States on February 3, 2020. However, before that, he had served at the Indian Mission twice. He was Deputy Chief of Mission from July 2013 to January 2017 and First Secretary (Political) from 1997 to 2000, liaising with the US Congress. He also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from July 2005 to February 2009.

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Before his role in Washington, Sandhu was the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He had earlier served in Colombo as Head of the Political Wing from December 2000 to September 2004.

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Sandhu was Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013. Within the Ministry of External Affairs, he held positions such as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011 and Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division. He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) from December 1995 to March 1997, managing relations with foreign media in India.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service, Sandhu joined politics. He became a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar but did not win the seat.

Sandhu is married to Reenat Sandhu, also a career diplomat.