'Trump sanctioned India to end Ukraine war': White House in official statement

President Trump has imposed sanctions on India to help “put this war to a close,” the White House said, framing the move as a calculated bid to pressure Russia into ending its invasion of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the tariffs — now doubled to 50% — were a deliberate effort to “put secondary pressure on Russia” through India, a major buyer of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“President Trump has taken actions, as you've seen — sanctions on India and other actions as well,” Leavitt told reporters. “He’s made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end.”

The 50% tariff comes via an additional 25% levy added to an existing 25% import tax, targeting Indian goods in response to its continued energy ties with Moscow.

The sanctions announcement follows Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, during which the former president expressed support for a potential trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky described it as “the best conversation” he’s had with Trump so far.

Leavitt said the administration is actively working with both Russia and Ukraine to arrange direct talks. “The president wants to move and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible,” she said, adding that Trump’s post-Putin briefing was impactful enough to bring European leaders and the NATO Secretary General to Washington within 48 hours.

Advertisement

“These leaders, who have this war in their backyard, are very grateful the president took that call,” she said.

Leavitt also backed Trump’s longstanding claim that the war wouldn’t have started if he had remained in office. “President Putin himself said that,” she confirmed when asked whether the statement was accurate.

Asked about ensuring peace beyond his term, Leavitt said Trump is “engaging in numerous discussions” with European allies and NATO. “He’s expended an incredible amount of time, energy, and effort into bringing this war to an end,” she said.