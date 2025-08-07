Trump says midnight tariffs will end global ‘laughing’ at US unless courts block him again

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" will take effect at midnight, targeting countries he claims have long taken advantage of the United States, marking a renewed push for protectionist trade policies.

But legal roadblocks could halt his move before a single dollar is collected.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump announced, “RECIPROCAL TARIFFS TAKE EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!” He claimed the move would redirect “billions of dollars” into the U.S. economy, accusing other nations of “laughing all the way” while exploiting favorable trade terms.



He also warned that “the only thing that can stop America’s greatness would be a radical left court that wants to see our country fail!”

Trump’s renewed tariff push aligns with his long-standing claim that foreign governments impose unfair trade barriers on U.S. products. His “reciprocal tariff” strategy aims to match or exceed those tariffs on goods entering the U.S.—without necessarily waiting for congressional approval.

However, that’s exactly where the courts come in.

Under U.S. law, a president cannot unilaterally impose sweeping new tariffs without congressional authorization. In his previous term, Trump tried to bypass this by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law designed to give the president authority during national emergencies.

Trump argued that foreign trade imbalances and reliance on certain countries posed an economic threat. Using IEEPA, he attempted to slap broad tariffs on multiple countries. But the courts weren’t convinced.

The U.S. Court of International Trade and other federal courts ruled that Trump overstepped his authority under IEEPA. They issued injunctions, effectively blocking the reciprocal tariffs from taking effect. That legal precedent casts serious doubt on whether tonight’s declared tariffs can be implemented without a fresh round of judicial battles.

When courts issue injunctions against tariffs, they stop U.S. Customs from collecting or enforcing them. This means Trump’s tariff order, however bold, could be “on hold” within hours of going into effect—pending appeals.

The Trump administration has previously challenged these court rulings, even petitioning the Supreme Court. But until a final judgment is reached, these legal hurdles can stall the entire effort.

“If the courts rule against Trump permanently, the reciprocal tariffs can’t legally be enforced—no matter what the executive branch wants,” said a Washington-based trade attorney. “Even temporary court orders create enough uncertainty to delay business planning and rattle international partners.”