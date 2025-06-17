'Trump under pressure to hit Iran's nuclear bunkers': Brahma Chellaney as US President rushes back to Washington

Facing escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early, prompting speculation about Washington's next steps in the Iran-Israel conflict. According to noted geostrategic thinker Brahma Chellaney, Trump is now under mounting pressure to take military action against Iran's underground nuclear infrastructure.

"Less than three months ago, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the Senate that the US intelligence community has assessed that 'Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.' Yet, yielding to pressure from neocons and hawks, Trump greenlighted Israel's attack," Chellaney wrote on Tuesday.

"Now he faces pressure to involve the US more directly in the war — through a bombing campaign to take out Iran's underground nuclear facilities with the so-called bunker-busting bombs. Israel has neither these 30,000-pound weapons nor the B-2 bomber aircraft for delivering them," he added.

Against this backdrop, Chellaney added, Trump's early departure from the G-7 summit "because of what is going on in the Middle East" is significant.

Chellaney's remarks came hours after Trump issued another warning to Tehran on Truth Social: "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

The White House confirmed that Trump cut short his G7 participation due to the situation in the Middle East. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said, "I have to be back early, for obvious reasons."

French President Emmanuel Macron later claimed Trump left early to work on a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel. But Trump refuted the claim, saying on Truth Social, "Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"

Tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified, with both sides exchanging fire for five consecutive days. According to Israeli officials, the latest round of strikes targeted "military targets" in western Iran, including surface-to-surface missile and drone storage facilities. The conflict began on Friday when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear, missile and military sites. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks in the days that followed.