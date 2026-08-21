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Tukaram Mundhe effect: No vada pao, cola in Mumbai school canteens; parents asked to send healthier tiffins

Tukaram Mundhe effect: No vada pao, cola in Mumbai school canteens; parents asked to send healthier tiffins

Schools across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have begun overhauling their canteen menus, cutting out fried and junk food, and asking parents to rethink what goes into children’s tiffin boxes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:29 AM IST
Tukaram Mundhe effect: No vada pao, cola in Mumbai school canteens; parents asked to send healthier tiffinsNo more vada pao, samosas in Mumbai canteens?
SUMMARY
  • Schools replaced fried snacks with idli, poha and other healthier options
  • Principals must report HFSS sellers operating within 50 metres of campuses
  • Mumbai authorities trained school representatives and midday meal suppliers on compliance

For many students who reached for a vada pav or samosa during the school day, the canteen line is now set to look very different. Schools across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have begun overhauling their canteen menus, cutting out fried and junk food, and asking parents to rethink what goes into children’s tiffin boxes.

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The changes follow a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to schools against the sale of junk food on their premises as part of its ongoing food safety crackdown, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Maharashtra schools tighten rules on junk food

The state school education department then issued a circular asking schools across Maharashtra to strictly implement the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and balanced diets for children in school) Regulations, 2020. The directions extend beyond school gates to the sale of High Fat, Sugar and Salt food within a 50-metre radius of campuses.

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Vada pav, samosa and soft drinks dropped from menus 

At schools run by the Archdiocesan Board of Education, vada pav and samosa have been removed from canteen menus and replaced with idli, dosa, poha, sheera and upma. Aerated drinks have been banned outright. The ABE has also stopped serving other fried items.

"We have asked canteens to replace them with dishes such as idli, dosa, poha, sheera and upma," said Fr Francis Swamy of the ABE, which runs multiple city schools.

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At Poorna Prajna School in Dahisar, the menu has been realigned with the guidelines. "We were already checking that oil was not used more than twice. But now we have absolutely banned deep-fried items from the canteen menu," said principal Arun Dubey.

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Schools told to report HFSS sellers near campuses

The state’s directions require schools to ensure that nobody sells HFSS food within 50 metres of their premises, and to write to the FDA if food business operators do not comply. In rural areas, schools can approach gram panchayats and sarpanchs.

Schools do not have the power to remove a seller themselves, and the rule places the burden of reporting on principals. According to sources, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe held an online meeting on Monday with Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and the Education Commissioner on compliance in the state’s interior. He directed that the order be implemented within a week and that awareness programmes be conducted for principals, headmasters and heads of food committees.

Awareness drive held for schools and meal suppliers

In Mumbai, the Education Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation held an awareness campaign for 900 representatives from government and private schools, along with 50 midday meal suppliers.

At Podar Education Network, material on healthy food habits prepared at the beginning of the academic year has been re-sent to parents. "Although these were prepared at the beginning of the academic year, after the FDA order, we have re-shared them to ensure effective implementation," said president Swati Popat Vats. Under its #ChuckTheJunkFood campaign, the network has replaced cakes and sweets at birthday celebrations with fresh fruit.

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Parents asked to send healthier tiffins

Sacred Heart School in Santacruz has asked parents to avoid junk food, packaged juices and fried items, and to send freshly cooked food in stainless steel boxes. Similar guidelines have been sent to parents at DAV Public School in Thane, while Sri Ma Vidyalaya, also in Thane, has replaced soft drinks with chaas.

Poorna Prajna School is also planning an awareness programme for parents on tiffins.

Parents welcome move, seek wider action

Parents have broadly welcomed the changes, while calling for action beyond school premises. "The FDA's ongoing drive has already shown parents what is unhealthy. With schools also insisting on healthy tiffins, at least one or two meals a day are now completely healthy. But just as rules are issued for schools and parents, there should be regulations for retailers and sellers of junk food," said Anubha Sahai of India Wide Parents Association.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 10:29 AM IST
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