Tukaram Mundhe warns, Devendra Fadnavis hits pause: Maharashtra’s loose edible oil crackdown delayed by a year

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns over the sale of loose and unsealed edible oil, including the risk of adulteration.

Fadnavis said there would be no further extension after the one-year period and that compliance with the law would then be mandatory.

One-year transition period

“Enforcement action against the sale of loose edible oil would be kept in abeyance for one year for the time being. However, there would be no further extension after this period, and compliance with the law would be mandatory,” Fadnavis said.

The CM said traders would have to use the one-year period to make the required changes and shift to business practices that comply with the law.

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“The law will take its course; however, a transition period is necessary to move from traditional business practices to a system that complies with the law,” Fadnavis said, as quoted by PTI.

Fadnavis also noted that the government wanted to ensure that stricter food safety rules did not suddenly disrupt the livelihoods of traders who have been selling loose edible oil for years.

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FDA had warned consumers

The decision follows action by the Maharashtra FDA last month against the sale of loose edible oil.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had urged consumers not to buy loose or unsealed edible oil, calling it unsafe. The FDA had also issued a compliance order for the sector over violations, including adulteration.

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Following the FDA's move, Fadnavis had said the state government was looking for a “middle path” that could balance food safety requirements with the livelihoods of traditional oil vendors and the needs of small consumers.

Two committees to help traders

The state government will form two committees to examine the problems faced by traders and recommend ways to help businesses comply with the law.

One committee will focus on traders following traditional business practices. It will study their difficulties and suggest changes needed to bring their operations within the legal framework.

The second committee will look at the infrastructure and facilities needed by edible oil sellers, manufacturers, repackaging businesses and other stakeholders.

Both committees will consult traders and other stakeholders and submit their reports to the government within one month, Fadnavis directed.

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Government may provide financial help

Fadnavis assured traders that the government would support them as they make the transition. Assistance could include facilities and, where required, grants or subsidies.

The government will also work towards helping traders set up quality-testing systems, packaging facilities and other infrastructure needed to meet the rules.

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Why the government is allowing more time

Fadnavis said loose edible oil continues to be in demand, particularly in rural areas, while a large number of traders depend on the business for their livelihood.

He also noted that the sale of loose edible oil has been a traditional practice in Maharashtra for many years, making a transition period necessary for traders to change their systems.

Over 2,000 licensed businesses in Maharashtra

There are currently 2,103 licensed loose edible oil businesses operating in Maharashtra.

Of these, 370 businesses hold licences to sell edible oil after repackaging, while 489 businesses hold licences for edible oil production.

Fadnavis chaired a meeting with loose edible oil traders at Mantralaya earlier on Tuesday. Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, FDA and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal and senior officials were present.

(With inputs from PTI)