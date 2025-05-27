Turkish firm Gulermak working on Kanpur metro project flees, subcontractors' Rs 80 crore stuck

Turkish company Gulermak, which was executing the underground section of the Kanpur metro, has allegedly left the city without clearing dues worth ₹80 crore, India Today reported on Tuesday. The company, part of a joint venture with Indian firm Sam India, subcontracted work to 53 firms, many of whom say they have not been paid for over ten months.

Contractors claimed the payment delays began after nationwide protests over Turkey’s role in the India-Pakistan war. “The company got the work done and kept a large amount pending and made small payments instead,” one contractor said.

According to the complainants, all top officials of Gulermak have now fled Kanpur. “When contacted on the phone, they gave evasive answers and avoided the issue,” they added.

After repeated complaints to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) yielded no action, nine of the affected contractors reached the District Magistrate’s office on Monday and submitted a written memorandum.

Among those seeking dues are Metro Marble (₹3.70 crore), Radiant Services (₹1.20 crore), Shreyans Infratech (₹1.70 crore), S Interior (₹74.80 lakh), MD Ehasan Painter (₹39.80 lakh), Vinod Gupta Enterprises (₹8.54 lakh), Nandan Prefab (₹29.50 lakh), and Shri Balaji Enterprises (₹21.50 lakh).

Gajendra Singh, a contractor with Radiant Services, said, “Till now only 50 per cent payment has been made to the companies.”

Responding to the allegations, Panchanan Mishra, Joint General Manager (Public Relations) at UPMRC, told India Today that Gulermak had completed work on four stations under Corridor One and the metro authority had made full payments to the company. “These contractors are the sublet of the company,” he said.

Mishra added that UPMRC still holds 5 per cent of the total contract value as reserve, typically released a year after project completion. “But if the company doesn't pay to the contractors, the metro has to release this payment,” he added.

India Today tried reaching Gulermak for a response, but most calls went unanswered.

