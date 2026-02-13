'TVK won't join INDIA bloc or NDA': Vijay's big announcement ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has confirmed that his party will participate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections without forming alliances with major national coalitions. Vijay asserted that TVK is prepared to contest independently, aiming for a decisive mandate from the voters.

He said that TVK could emerge as a significant force in the state’s political landscape, positioning the party as an alternative to the traditional bipolar system.

Speaking to India Today TV, Vijay said, "TVK won't join the INDIA bloc or the NDA before or after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I am fully assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will get a full majority and form the next government in the state," underlining his confidence in the party’s prospects.

Vijay expressed his certainty about the voters’ appetite for change in Tamil Nadu, saying, "I will definitely win. People are looking for a change," and highlighted the public’s growing support for TVK’s platform and symbol, the whistle.

The TVK chief also addressed concerns over possible electoral malpractice, suggesting that attempts to influence voters with money may occur but would not succeed. "Although money may be distributed during elections, voters would ultimately choose the whistle," he said, maintaining that the electorate’s decision would favour TVK.

Vijay shared insights into the origins of his political journey, revealing, "I decided to enter politics during the Corona period. I knew it was the right time," indicating that the Covid-19 pandemic influenced his decision to formally launch TVK last year.

Since its formation, TVK has sought to position itself as a third option in Tamil Nadu, challenging the dominance of established parties. Vijay’s affirmation that TVK will neither join the INDIA bloc nor the National Democratic Alliance marks a clear strategy to court voters seeking an alternative.

Political observers note that TVK’s stance could have implications for the electoral dynamics in the state, where alliances have traditionally played a crucial role. Vijay’s emphasis on independence and majority ambitions distinguishes TVK’s campaign as it heads into the polls.