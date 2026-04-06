Two India-flagged vessels, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, carrying LPG exit the Gulf

Two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have crossed the Gulf carrying fuel for India, according to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler. "One more ship. One more victory for Indian diplomacy. LPG carrier Green Sanvi has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is on its way home to India," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had also written on social media over the weekend.

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A third vessel, Jag Vikram, remains west of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel against Iran has nearly stopped shipping through the strait, though Iran allows transit of "non-hostile vessels" that coordinate with its authorities.

Green Asha and Green Sanvi are now in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, bringing the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers to cross the strait to eight.

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India is gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out of the region. Vessels including Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm, and BW Tyr have already reached India.

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India, the world’s second-largest LPG importer, is facing its worst gas crisis in decades. To protect household supplies, the government has cut LPG allocations to industries. Last year, India consumed 33.15 million metric tons of LPG, with imports fulfilling about 60% of demand. Approximately 90 per cent of these imports came from the Middle East.

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The country is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded in the Gulf, aiming to ease supply constraints. This movement of LPG tankers through the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz is a critical step in addressing India’s supply challenges amid regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump renewed his threats to Iran, demanding that it open the Strait of Hormuz by Monday or face severe consequences.