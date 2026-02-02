‘Two people that get things done’: Trump praises PM Modi after tariff talks

US President Donald Trump on February 2 heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “one of my greatest friends” and “a powerful and respected leader of his country,” as he detailed the substance of their latest conversation on trade and global geopolitics.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he and Modi spoke about “many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine,” linking bilateral economic ties with broader strategic goals. Trump claimed that Modi had agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela,” a move he said would “help END THE WAR in Ukraine,” which he described as claiming “thousands of people dying each and every week.”

Trump also said the discussion led to what he called an immediate trade understanding between the two countries. “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi, and as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal,” he wrote, adding that the United States would reduce reciprocal tariffs while India would move to lower its trade barriers.

Emphasising their personal chemistry, Trump said he and Modi are “two people that GET THINGS DONE,” and asserted that the agreement would make the US-India relationship “even stronger going forward.”