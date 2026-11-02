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UAE-India travel amid Ebola outbreak: Air Suvidha form now mandatory for all international passengers, here's what to know

UAE-India travel amid Ebola outbreak: Air Suvidha form now mandatory for all international passengers, here's what to know

Passengers flying from the UAE must submit the form online within 24 hours before arriving in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:51 PM IST
UAE-India travel amid Ebola outbreak: Air Suvidha form now mandatory for all international passengers, here's what to knowPassengers need to provide their passport details, nationality, flight number, first airport of entry in India and travel history covering the previous 21 days.

Passengers travelling from the UAE to India must complete the mandatory Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form within 24 hours before arrival, as India steps up health screening amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The requirement applies to all international passengers, irrespective of their nationality or travel history, Gulf News reported on Monday.

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The Bureau of Immigration has issued an advisory asking passengers to fill out the online health declaration before starting their journey. This includes Indian passport holders, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign passport holders.

The government has urged travellers to provide accurate information to help ensure smooth arrival clearance and allow health authorities to assist passengers who may need further checks.

How UAE travellers can complete the Air Suvidha form

Passengers flying from the UAE must submit the form online within 24 hours before arriving in India. They are advised to complete it before boarding, preferably during web check-in.

The form is free and available on the official Air Suvidha portal.

Travellers should keep the following details ready:

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  • Valid passport and Indian visa, if applicable

  • Flight ticket or boarding pass

  • Address of their stay in India

  • Travel history and foreign transit details

  • Medical reference letter, if applicable

  • Working mobile number and email address for OTP verification

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What details must passengers enter?

Passengers need to provide their passport details, nationality, flight number, first airport of entry in India and travel history covering the previous 21 days.

They must also enter details of all foreign transit stops. Those with multiple transit stops can use the 'Add Transit Row' option.

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After entering their address and contact details, passengers must complete OTP verification and answer health-related questions about possible Ebola exposure and symptoms, including fever or bleeding.

Once submitted, travellers should download the acknowledgement and keep it accessible during their journey.

What happens if you arrive without the form?

Passengers may be asked to show their Air Suvidha acknowledgement at the International Travel Health Desk on arrival.

An Airport Port Health Officer may conduct additional screening depending on the information provided. Travellers who arrive without completing the form should follow airport staff instructions and approach the health desk. Not completing it beforehand could lead to delays.

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Why has India made Air Suvidha mandatory?

India has strengthened health screening at international entry points following the World Health Organisation's May 17, 2026, declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 portal allows airport health officials, immigration authorities and disease surveillance teams to share information and identify passengers who may need further assessment.

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Passengers are advised to complete the declaration before departure and keep their confirmation details handy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 4:51 PM IST
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