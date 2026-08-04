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'Arrogance leads to destruction': Stalin's scathing attack on Vijay after Udhayanidhi's arrest

'Arrogance leads to destruction': Stalin's scathing attack on Vijay after Udhayanidhi's arrest

Stalin said the Vijay government arrested Udhayanidhi not because of his speech but to divert attention from the Cauvery issue

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 6:23 PM IST
'Arrogance leads to destruction': Stalin's scathing attack on Vijay after Udhayanidhi's arrest'Why take him to Thanjavur?': Stalin attacks Vijay government after Udhayanidhi's arrest

DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government after former Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to actor Trisha.

Beginning his statement with the line, "Arrogance leads to destruction; continued arrogance accelerates destruction!", Stalin accused the Vijay government of using arrests to silence critics and divert attention from its alleged failures on the Cauvery river dispute.

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Stalin said the arrest came a day after the DMK organised a protest in Thanjavur against the TVK government's failure to protect Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery river and stop Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam.

Don't Miss: Huge relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin: 'Release him today after questioning' — Madras High Court's diktat to police

The former chief minister claimed the large turnout of party workers, farmers and members of the public reflected widespread anger against the government. According to Stalin, Udhayanidhi, while addressing the protest, criticised the government's handling of the Cauvery issue and questioned its leadership.

Stalin said the government arrested Udhayanidhi not because of his speech but to divert attention from the Cauvery issue.

'ATTEMPT TO INTIMIDATE'

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The DMK chief alleged that police reached Udhayanidhi's residence on Tuesday morning, arrested him and took him to Thanjavur, where cases were registered against him under multiple sections.

He claimed the action was intended to intimidate the Leader of the Opposition and keep him away from the Assembly. The Assembly is scheduled to meet on Wednesday for the presentation of the state Budget.

"If the intention was only to conduct an inquiry, it could have been done in Chennai itself, couldn't it? Why should he be taken to Thanjavur?" Stalin asked.

He also questioned why multiple cases were registered if the government had no intention of arresting Udhayanidhi.

The DMK President alleged that since coming to power, the Vijay government had repeatedly arrested people for criticising the Chief Minister, ministers or the government.

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He cited action against legislators Anita Radhakrishnan and Markandeyan, restrictions on protests against the NEET examination, denial of permission for a Dravidar Kazhagam rally, and the closure of Chennai's Marina Beach.

According to Stalin, the arrest of Udhayanidhi was a continuation of the same pattern.

DEFENDS UDHAYANIDHI

Stalin also rejected allegations that Udhayanidhi had made an obscene remark during his speech.

He said Udhayanidhi "did not make any obscene remarks in his speech" and "did not refer to anyone." He accused some political leaders of criticising the DMK leader without verifying claims circulating on social media.

"Udhayanidhi is not someone who speaks carelessly. Even if he accidentally says something, he is someone who immediately apologises," Stalin said.

Stalin accused Vijay of focusing on creating social media reels instead of fulfilling election promises.

"Chief Minister Vijay, who has been functioning only as a reels creator without intending to fulfil the promises made after coming to power, should realise his responsibility and act at least from now on," he said.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 6:23 PM IST
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