UIDAI deactivates over 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals in nationwide database clean-up

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased individuals, marking one of the largest data-cleaning exercises undertaken since the Aadhaar programme was launched. The initiative aims to strengthen the integrity of India’s digital identity ecosystem and reduce the risk of identity fraud, unauthorised access, and misuse of welfare benefits.

According to UIDAI, data on deceased persons has been sourced from multiple authorities including the Registrar General of India (RGI), various State and Union Territory governments, the Public Distribution System (PDS) and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). Discussions are ongoing to expand data-sharing arrangements with financial institutions and other agencies that maintain mortality records.

UIDAI emphasised that Aadhaar numbers are never reassigned to other individuals. However, timely deactivation after a person’s death is essential to ensure the accuracy of beneficiary databases and prevent fraudulent withdrawals or digital impersonation. Instances such as continued withdrawal of pensions or the misuse of Aadhaar-linked subsidies are among the risks the exercise seeks to eliminate.

To streamline the process, UIDAI earlier this year launched an online facility titled “Reporting of death of a family member” on the myAadhaar portal. The service currently covers 25 States and UTs that are integrated with the Civil Registration System (CRS), with the remaining regions expected to be added soon.

Using the portal, a family member can report a death after authenticating themselves with their own Aadhaar number. They must provide the Aadhaar number of the deceased, the Death Registration Number, and basic demographic details. UIDAI then validates the information with the relevant authorities before initiating deactivation. The authority has urged all Aadhaar holders to use this service after obtaining an official death certificate to ensure timely updates.

Alongside the clean-up initiative, UIDAI has rolled out a redesigned Aadhaar mobile app aimed at enhancing security, convenience and privacy in identity verification. The app supports multiple profiles, enabling users to store Aadhaar details for up to five family members on a single device. It allows selective information sharing, offering users the choice to share either full or limited details depending on the purpose.

A notable addition is the one-tap biometric lock/unlock feature, which safeguards Aadhaar data against unauthorised biometric use. The app also supports paperless verification through secure QR codes and verifiable digital credentials, reducing the need for physical Aadhaar copies.

With a combination of large-scale deactivation, real-time reporting tools and updated verification technologies, UIDAI hopes to reinforce public trust in Aadhaar and ensure that India’s foundational digital ID system remains clean, accurate and secure.