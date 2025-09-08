'Unfair, unreasonable': Chinese envoy in Delhi slams US tariffs, invites Indian firms to invest in Beijing

China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday criticised the United States’ decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, calling it “unfair and unreasonable,” while urging closer India-China economic cooperation.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Xu extended an invitation to Indian businesses to expand their footprint in China. “We welcome more Indian companies to promote their products and invest in China. We also hope that India could provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises,” he said.

Xu advocated for free trade, rejecting tariff wars and protectionism. “Together, we should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation and firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars,” he said.

Sharp dig at US tariff policy

Targeting Washington, Xu accused the US of weaponising tariffs despite long benefitting from free trade. “The United States has long benefited from free trade. But now it is using tariffs as a weapon to demand exorbitant prices. The 50% tariff on India is unfair, unreasonable, and China firmly opposes it,” Xu remarked.

India-China relations 'not affected by third parties'

The envoy dismissed speculation that Pakistan’s ties with Beijing influence India-China relations. “The bilateral relationship between India and China is not impacted by any third party,” Xu said. He added that both nations, having been victims of terrorism, should cooperate closely in combating the threat.

Xu also confirmed that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is pursuing an “early harvest package” on boundary issues after years of standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “It should be the right choice for China and India to be good neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed,” he said.

Xi Jinping urges BRICS unity

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing a BRICS leaders’ meeting via video link, warned that US tariff wars are undermining global trade rules. “Hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism are getting more and more rampant. Trade wars and tariff wars waged by some country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules,” Xi said, without naming the US directly.

He urged BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — to stand together, defend multilateralism, and strengthen the voice of the Global South in global governance.

“At this critical juncture, BRICS countries, standing at the forefront of the Global South, should act on the BRICS Spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation,” Xi said, stressing the need for reforms to make global governance more democratic and representative.