‘Unity in diversity’: When Kanimozhi was asked about the national language of India

When DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was asked what the national language of India is, she had the most apt response. Kanimozhi was leading an all-party delegation to Spain, as part of India’s outreach programme after the events of Operation Sindoor and the subsequent military action.

Kanimozhi, responding to the question from a member of the Indian diaspora in Madrid, said, “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.”

Her response did not only come in the backdrop of the conflict between India and Pakistan, but also when a larger language debate is raging in the country. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is taking on the Centre over the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Meanwhile, after the delegation’s visit, Spain extended its "unequivocal support" to India. Spanish Foreign Minister Albares said “terrorism will never prevail”.

The multi-party delegation led by Kanimozhi was part of a broader strategy to reinforce international alliances against global terrorism. The delegation's visit was the final leg of a five-nation tour aimed at mobilising support for India's message of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Besides Kanimozhi, the delegation included Rajeev Kumar Rai of SP, Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, Ashok Mittal of AAP, and Manjeev Singh Puri, a former ambassador to the EU and Nepal.

"So much has to be done in our country and we want to do that. Unfortunately, we are being diverted. We have to deal with terrorism, war which is absolutely unnecessary,” said Kanimozhi, adding that the government will make sure that Kashmir is safe. "As Indians, we have to make the message clear that India is safe. They may try whatever they want, they cannot derail us. We will ensure that Kashmir remains a safe place," she said.