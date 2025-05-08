'Unsupportive stance towards India...': India's travel accommodation brand Go Homstays ends partnership with Turkish Airlines

As diplomatic tensions surge between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Indian travel brand Go Homestays has announced the end of its partnership with Turkish Airlines, citing the airline’s association with a country that has taken a “hostile” position towards India.

The move comes amid a broader social media campaign urging Indian platforms to remove Turkish and Azerbaijani travel listings in response to their governments' vocal support for Pakistan.

Advertisement

“We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India... Jai Hind,” Go Homestays declared in a post on X.

We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind — Go Homestays (@GoHomestay) May 8, 2025

Go Homestays cuts ties with Turkish Airlines: What led to the move

The decision follows Turkey's public backing of Pakistan after India’s precision military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK on May 7, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly spoke with PM Shehbaz Sharif, praising Pakistan’s “calm and restrained policies” and offering diplomatic support to defuse the situation.

Advertisement

A widely circulated post on X read, “A Call To Every Proud Indian. Our nation’s dignity and security come first... Every rupee spent on Turkish Airlines or tourism to Turkey strengthens those who stand against our national interest.”

Support pours in for Go Homestays

Ho Homestays' post has triggered an outpouring of support, with users praising the brand’s stance, “This is what true nationalism in action looks like... More power to you! Jai Hind!” one user wrote.

Others tagged major platforms including @makemytrip, @YatraOfficial, @EaseMyTrip, and @goibibo, demanding similar action:

“When will you remove @TurkishAirlines and #Azerbaijan flights from your app?”

The boycott of Turkish Airlines has gained momentum under hashtags like #OperationSindoor and #BoycottTurkey, reflecting rising public sentiment that urges Indian companies to cut ties with entities perceived as aligned with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Why the anger?

Last week, anger erupted across Indian social media after reports surfaced that six Turkish C-130 Hercules transport aircraft carrying military cargo had landed in Pakistan on Sunday. Several experts and commentators reacted sharply to the development, calling for a nationwide boycott of Turkish tourism and airlines.

Pawan Durani, a social media user, wrote, “How many of you remember 'Operation Dost', where within one hour of the earthquake in Turkey, India was the first country to send relief teams. Snakes...” His remarks reflected growing frustration over what many perceived as Turkey's betrayal after India's swift humanitarian support during Turkey's 2023 earthquake crisis.

(With Reuters inputs)