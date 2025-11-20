UP climbs to 3rd spot in solar capacity, Ayodhya leads India's green urban shift

Uttar Pradesh has become India's third-largest solar power producer, driven by a sharp rise in rooftop installations and large-scale green energy projects. UP ranks third after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The surge coincides with Ayodhya's transformation into a model solar city ahead of the November 25 flag-hoisting ceremony marking the completion of the Ram temple.

An official statement said the temple town is witnessing "accelerated development, with a special focus on sustainability, modern infrastructure, and enhanced security."

The city's ancient identity as the Sun City is being revived through extensive use of solar power, aiming to make it India’s first fully solar-powered religious capital.

"Today, Ayodhya ranks first among Uttar Pradesh’s 17 smart cities, and under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, it is steadily transitioning into a fully solar-powered city," the statement said. "It has been declared a ‘Model Solar City’ under the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy–2022."

A 40 MW solar plant built by NTPC Green Energy Limited across 165 hectares along the Saryu River now meets nearly 25–30 per cent of the city’s 198 MW power demand.

Ayodhya's sustainability blueprint

Officials said projects such as the Museum of the Temple, Greenfield Township, Solar Energy City, Digital Virtual Darshan, and Vedic Forest are turning Ayodhya into a "global hub of religious tourism, health security, and environmental leadership."

Security and sustainability are being implemented in tandem, with 1,200 CCTV cameras for real-time surveillance and a 550-acre ‘Navya Ayodhya’ township built at a cost of ₹218 crore, featuring underground drainage and smart electricity ducts.

Under the Green Fund, 15,000 trees will be planted across 75 sites using the Japanese Miyawaki method. Electric vehicle infrastructure is expanding too—Tata Power, Reliance, and Adani Group are jointly setting up EV charging stations at 13 public sites, 10 of which are operational.

UP's wider solar surge

According to a report in Amar Ujala, the state has installed 2,75,936 rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, disbursing Rs 1,808.09 crore in subsidies as of October 31, 2025. Uttar Pradesh now ranks second in rooftop solar applications nationally.

Cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Bareilly have seen the sharpest rise in installations, while adoption continues to grow across semi-urban and rural districts as more consumers switch to solar power to reduce energy costs.



