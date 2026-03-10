UP government to regulate Ola, Uber operations: What the new rules mean

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to bring app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber under a formal regulatory framework. The move aims to improve passenger safety and ensure better monitoring of ride-hailing operators in the state.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh announced the decision after a cabinet meeting, stating that aggregator companies will now have to obtain official registration before operating in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why is the rule being introduced?

The new requirement is linked to provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. According to the minister, the central government revised certain rules related to cab aggregators on July 1, 2025, and Uttar Pradesh has decided to adopt those guidelines.

Until now, authorities had limited control over ride-hailing services operating through mobile applications. The new system is intended to ensure that both companies and drivers meet regulatory standards.

Registration and licensing requirements

Under the proposed rules, aggregator companies such as Ola and Uber must apply for a license and pay the prescribed fees to operate in the state.

Companies operating fleets of 50 to 100 or more vehicles will be required to pay a licensing fee of ₹5 lakh. The license will remain valid for five years, after which it must be renewed by paying a renewal fee of ₹5,000. An application fee of ₹25,000 will also apply during the registration process.

Advertisement

The regulation will officially come into effect after the government issues a formal notification.

Mandatory checks for drivers and vehicles

The new framework will also introduce stricter checks on drivers and vehicles linked to ride-hailing services.

According to the transport minister, no cab will be allowed to operate without proper registration and certification. Drivers will have to undergo medical examinations, vehicle fitness tests and police verification before they can offer services through these platforms.

This system is expected to help authorities track who is driving commercial vehicles and improve passenger safety.

App to provide public information

The government also plans to launch a dedicated digital platform that will make information about drivers and vehicles accessible.

Advertisement

Through this application, passengers will be able to access key details related to drivers and other relevant information, improving transparency and accountability within the system.