UP-Japan investment meet 2026: ₹3,191 crore projects, 500-acre Japan City, 10,000 jobs in focus

₹3,191 crore projects, 10,000 jobs

A key focus of the investment meet will be the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for projects proposed by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

Escorts Kubota has proposed a project worth around ₹2,025 crore in YEIDA’s Sector 10, which is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs.

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Minda Corporation has proposed two projects in Sector 10 and Sector 24, involving a combined investment of ₹1,166 crore. These projects are expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities.

Together, the two companies’ projects represent ₹3,191 crore of proposed investment and could generate more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

500-acre Japan City

The proposed 500-acre Japan City at YEIDA will be another major focus of the investment meet. The project is planned as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, their suppliers and ancillary industries.

The state government will present the Japan City plan and outline investment opportunities available to Japanese businesses in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed development is expected to support supply-chain integration, technology transfer and employment generation.

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The presentation will also cover the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in the state and the policies aimed at attracting investment.

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Green hydrogen, semiconductors on agenda

The CEO roundtable will focus on future industrial opportunities across several high-growth sectors. Discussions will cover green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.

Other sessions during the investment meet will focus on innovation, industry and investment, as well as green transformation in mobility, energy and strategic materials. Participants will also discuss startups, technology, banking and skilled human resources.

The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. The Uttar Pradesh government is using the six-day investment meet to showcase investment opportunities and its policies to Japanese businesses.

The state’s focus extends beyond attracting investment commitments to facilitating their implementation, technology partnerships and job creation. The government sees stronger Japanese industrial participation as an important part of its broader effort to expand manufacturing and move towards its $1 trillion economy target.

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