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UP-Japan investment meet 2026: ₹3,191 crore projects, 500-acre Japan City, 10,000 jobs in focus

UP-Japan investment meet 2026: ₹3,191 crore projects, 500-acre Japan City, 10,000 jobs in focus

Uttar Pradesh is pitching a ₹3,191 crore Japanese investment pipeline and a proposed 500-acre Japan City at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, with projects expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:21 PM IST
UP-Japan investment meet 2026: ₹3,191 crore projects, 500-acre Japan City, 10,000 jobs in focusA key focus of the investment meet will be the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for projects proposed by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation in the YEIDA area.

Uttar Pradesh is set to deepen its industrial partnership with Japan, with ₹3,191 crore worth of projects and a proposed 500-acre Japan City taking centre stage at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026. The projects by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the state.

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A high-level CEO roundtable will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of the investment meet, which runs from August 18 to 23. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior central and state government officials and top executives of Japanese companies will discuss investment opportunities and industrial collaboration. More than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers are participating in the event.

₹3,191 crore projects, 10,000 jobs

A key focus of the investment meet will be the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for projects proposed by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

Escorts Kubota has proposed a project worth around ₹2,025 crore in YEIDA’s Sector 10, which is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs.

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Minda Corporation has proposed two projects in Sector 10 and Sector 24, involving a combined investment of ₹1,166 crore. These projects are expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities.

Together, the two companies’ projects represent ₹3,191 crore of proposed investment and could generate more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

500-acre Japan City

The proposed 500-acre Japan City at YEIDA will be another major focus of the investment meet. The project is planned as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, their suppliers and ancillary industries.

The state government will present the Japan City plan and outline investment opportunities available to Japanese businesses in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed development is expected to support supply-chain integration, technology transfer and employment generation.

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The presentation will also cover the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in the state and the policies aimed at attracting investment.

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Green hydrogen, semiconductors on agenda

The CEO roundtable will focus on future industrial opportunities across several high-growth sectors. Discussions will cover green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.

Other sessions during the investment meet will focus on innovation, industry and investment, as well as green transformation in mobility, energy and strategic materials. Participants will also discuss startups, technology, banking and skilled human resources.

The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. The Uttar Pradesh government is using the six-day investment meet to showcase investment opportunities and its policies to Japanese businesses.

The state’s focus extends beyond attracting investment commitments to facilitating their implementation, technology partnerships and job creation. The government sees stronger Japanese industrial participation as an important part of its broader effort to expand manufacturing and move towards its $1 trillion economy target.

MUST READ: Sanand's big chip moment: 'Made in India' semiconductors to be exported to Japan, US, Europe

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:21 PM IST
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