UP leads India in sugar, sugarcane and ethanol production; CM Yogi cites ₹3.23 lakh crore payouts

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s leading state in sugar, sugarcane and ethanol production, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, attributing the growth to the double-engine government’s focus on strengthening the sugar sector and ensuring timely payments to farmers.

Addressing a public meeting in Amroha after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 43 development projects worth over ₹207 crore, the Chief Minister said the state has paid ₹3.23 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers and increased the sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal.

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Highlighting the government’s efforts to revive the sugar industry, Yogi said previous governments had shut down 29 sugar mills and sold 21 mills at throwaway prices, while the current government has ensured the successful operation of 122 sugar mills across the state.

He said that had earlier governments continued in power, Uttar Pradesh’s sugar industry would have been shut down by now.

The Chief Minister added that government policies have strengthened the sugarcane economy, improved farmers’ incomes and helped the state become a national leader in sugar, sugarcane and ethanol production.

He also highlighted the role of improved infrastructure, better connectivity and industrial development in creating new opportunities for farmers and rural communities across Uttar Pradesh.