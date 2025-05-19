UP resident Shehzad arrested for ISI-linked espionage acts, ATS officials cite multiple trips to Pakistan

Shehzad, a resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on accusations of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Shehzad was arrested in UP's Moradabad, and he faces charges under Sections 148 and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials claim that Shehzad used smuggling as a cover for his spying activities.

Investigations revealed that Shehzad had made multiple trips to Pakistan, allegedly engaging in illegal trade across borders, such as cosmetics and spices, to cloak his espionage operations. He reportedly established connections with ISI operatives, providing them with sensitive information concerning India's national security. In addition, he is accused of facilitating ISI operations within India, including transferring funds to Pakistani agents operating in the country.

The ATS has unveiled that Shehzad was instrumental in arranging the travel of individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan, with intentions of recruiting them for ISI-related activities. The visas and travel documents for these individuals were reportedly arranged in cooperation with ISI operatives. Shehzad is also charged with procuring and delivering Indian SIM cards to ISI agents to potentially aid subversive communications.

His arrest is part of a broader nationwide crackdown on individuals suspected of having ties with Pakistani intelligence agencies. This effort has led to the apprehension of several others, including social media figures and content creators, suspected of similar activities. The ATS stated that Shehzad had been under surveillance following credible intelligence inputs regarding his involvement in cross-border smuggling under the protection of ISI.

Shehzad was produced before a magistrate as part of the ongoing legal proceedings. His arrest highlights the continuing efforts by Indian authorities to dismantle espionage networks believed to be operating within the country. The investigation continues as authorities seek further evidence of the espionage network's reach and operations.

This development places Shehzad at the forefront of espionage activities, with the ATS highlighting his alleged role in advancing ISI's interests on Indian soil. The case underscores the persistent challenges faced by Indian security forces in countering espionage and safeguarding national security amid the complexities of cross-border threats.