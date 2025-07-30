'UPA gave up PoK': Jaishankar cites China-Pakistan nexus in a fiery salvo at Congress party

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made a damning claim against the Congress-led UPA government. In his address to the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said that the "Pakistan-China nexus" was very much evident during the UPA regime.

He said that due to this tango, the UPA regime made a major geopolitical blunder. During the ongoing monsoon session, Congress leaders have repeatedly claimed that Pakistan and China are working together and questioned the Centre on how they plan to tackle the situation.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the Upper House, the Union Minister said: "Pakistan-China nexus began when India was under Congress rule. Their tango was possible because Congress gave up Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Their nexus is not new."

Furthermore, he took a veiled dig at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over his meeting with the Chinese ambassador during the Doklam crisis.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a "new China Guru," he also took a "China guru" jibe at Jairam Ramesh. He added that it was the UPA government led by the Congress that gave opposition to China and even made it a strategic partner.

Jaishankar commented: "There are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, 'unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki, Chindia'... I may lack knowledge about China because I did not learn about China through the Olympics... Some people gained their knowledge of China during their visit to the Olympics. Let's not discuss who they met or what they signed."

Furthermore, he said some people gained knowledge about China during their visit to the Olympics, and some even took private tuition from the Chinese Ambassador.

"They also took private tuitions at their homes from the Chinese Ambassador... 'China Gurus' say that Pakistan and China have close ties... We are aware of it and are tackling it... However, saying that these ties developed overnight, this means they were sleeping during the history class..."

Jairam Ramesh coined the term 'Chindia' a decade ago, and in 2014, he reiterated the notion that the two countries can work together.