UPI now accepted for online bookings at Burj Khalifa, Universal Studios Singapore and other major attractions

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Finance on October 30, 2026, following partnerships established by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

READ THIS: ‘UPI leads global real-time payments with over 2,400 cr monthly transactions’: Nirmala Sitharaman

UPI expands to major international tourist attractions

In the UAE, UPI-enabled online payments have been introduced at At the Top, the observation experience at the Burj Khalifa, through a partnership involving NIPL, NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment. According to the ministry, this is the first tourist attraction in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce transactions.

In Singapore, NIPL has partnered with FOMO Pay, a payment institution, to extend UPI acceptance to Resorts World Sentosa. The integration covers attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

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The development comes amid growing travel links between India and Singapore. The Ministry of Finance said Singapore welcomed 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, highlighting the potential demand for familiar and convenient digital payment options among Indian tourists.

UPI now accepted in 10 countries

The latest integrations form part of India's broader efforts to expand the international reach of its digital payments infrastructure. UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries: Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.

The government has also highlighted earlier initiatives to extend UPI-based services to international destinations. On January 26, 2024, ticketing for the Eiffel Tower in Paris became available through India's UPI system.

ALSO READ: 'I've switched to BHIM now': Anand Mahindra reveals what changed his mind about the UPI app

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Uzbekistan is expected to become the 11th country on the list following a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026, during the Prime Minister's visit to the country.

What it means for Indian travellers

The expansion enables Indian visitors to use a familiar payment method when making eligible online purchases at participating attractions overseas. It could simplify the booking process for tourists who prefer digital payments over entering international card details or navigating unfamiliar payment systems.