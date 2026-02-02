'UPSC students reach out to...': Viral video shows Rajasthan CM taking notes during budget speech, netizens mock

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has found himself at the centre of a viral moment during the Union Budget 2026 presentation, after a video showed him taking notes while closely watching Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on February 1.

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with users turning the moment into a mix of admiration and humour. One post said, “UPSC students reach out to Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma for notes on the budget. He has diligently taken notes of everything.”

Another joked, “Rajasthan CM is taking notes of Budget speech as if kal unka exam ho...”- "Rajasthan CM is taking notes of Budget speech as if it's his exam tomorrow."

#WATCH | Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma watches the #UnionBudget2026 at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/lGRKuRWwjU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

The chatter also included a more supportive defence of the Chief Minister’s seriousness during the Budget presentation. One social media user wrote, “People who mock Bhajan Lal Sharma should know that he is not only a scholar of the scriptures but also a formidable economist. He is a sociologist as well. How many chief ministers in the country have taken notes on Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech? None, except Bhajan ji. If someone doesn’t even have an understanding of economics, what notes would they take? Or what would they discuss about it? After Manmohan Singh, Bhajan ji are a blessing for this country.”

Sharma addresses the media

Soon after the Budget speech, Bhajanlal Sharma addressed the media and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the Budget more than just a financial statement.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the honourable Narendra Modi ji. The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is not just a document, but a powerful declaration of the resolve to build a new India, an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) economy, and a developed India by 2047. This budget reflects that vision. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Efforts of all) is no longer just a slogan, but has become a policy. This first budget, prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, is dedicated to rapid economic growth, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people, and to the duty of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Our first duty is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by increasing productivity and competitiveness, and to develop the capacity to face the changing global circumstances", said CM.

He added that the Budget was aimed at inclusive participation across communities, regions and social groups, while also calling it youth-focused with provisions for jobs, skilling and entrepreneurship.

"This budget reflects the ambitions of a new India and strengthens the commitment to include even the last person in the queue. Truly, this budget is for the youth, women, farmers, the underprivileged, the poor, and the common man", he said.

