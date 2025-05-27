Business Today
US gave intel on big Pakistan attack, says Jaishankar. Here's what India said in response

US gave intel on big Pakistan attack, says Jaishankar. Here's what India said in response

S Jaishankar chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs meeting to discuss Operation Sindoor and Pakistani cross-border terrorism.

Mausami Singh
  • Updated May 27, 2025 8:43 AM IST
He assured precision in targeting terror infrastructure and communicated to Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told the members of a Parliamentary Consultative Committee that on the issue of India-Pakistan tensions, India's message to foreign governments has consistently been: "They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop." 

S Jaishankar chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs meeting to discuss Operation Sindoor and Pakistani cross-border terrorism. He assured precision in targeting terror infrastructure and communicated to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had conveyed intelligence inputs on a potential strike by Pakistan. Rubio reportedly told India that Pakistan might carry out a big strike against India. 

As per sources, Jaishankar said: "We responded firmly. If Pakistan attempts a major offensive, it should be prepared for an equally strong counter-offensive." India told the US in no uncertain terms: "If Pakistan escalates, we are ready to respond in kind."

Moreover, he told the parliamentary panel that Pakistan was alerted 30 minutes after Operation Sindoor's phase 1 ended.

On the night of May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He also clarified India's stance on the ceasefire announcement.

Jaishankar said it was a direct outcome of military-level engagement between the two countries and not mediation by any third country. Despite US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering the de-escalation between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said: "The ceasefire was the result of Director General of Military Operations-level talks."

He said that the Pakistani DGMO initiated contact with the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently conveyed a strong message to US Vice President JD Vance during a call, according to government sources.

"If they attack, we will attack stronger," PM Modi reportedly told Vance.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan, retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Islamabad attempted retaliatory strikes on Indian bases, responding with a strong counter-offensive.

Published on: May 27, 2025 8:43 AM IST
