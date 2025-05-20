The US had no role in brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to a parliamentary panel on Monday. He said the decision to stop the military actions were bilateral and was discussed by New Delhi and Islamabad.

Sources told India Today TV that the Opposition members questioned US President Donald Trump’s assertions that his administration helped in stopping the conflict. While one member asked: "Trump publicly claimed at least seven times that he facilitated the ceasefire. Why was India silent?”, another questioned why the Indian government allowed Trump to “repeatedly seize the narrative”.

As per the sources, Misri said there was no third-party involvement in the bilateral talks. The MPs believe that India neither involved the US nor was India itself involved in the US' decision to announce it.

Misri also assuaged concerns about the use of nuclear weapons. He said the conflict between India and Pakistan remained within the bounds of conventional warfare and there was no evidence of nuclear posturing or signalling by Islamabad. The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.

When asked about Chinese-origin military hardware that Pakistan used, Misri said, “It doesn’t matter what they used; what matters is that we hit their airbases hard.” He also declined to comment on the number of Indian aircraft that were lost in the hostilities, citing national security concerns.

The meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs was chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and saw several leaders, including Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee, Congress’ Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil in attendance.

Misri also said that India had routine talks with the US but asserted that there was no mediation. Misri was also asked about the number of Pakistani planes that India had shot down.

When asked about how the US had declared the cessation of military action, Misri said that the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and asked for stopping all forms of cross-border firing. The government also said it was sending messages through intermediaries to the US.