Days after locking in a new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) framework, the United States and India are on the verge of signing a high-stakes critical minerals pact. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026 on Friday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor framed the deal as the new bedrock of the bilateral relationship, designed to insulate both nations from global supply shocks.

A strategic breakthrough

Ambassador Gor highlighted that the cooperation extends far beyond simple trade, touching the core of how both nations function in an increasingly digital and defensive landscape.

"One of the most important areas of cooperation between our countries is critical minerals. Reliable and diversified supply chains for critical minerals are indispensable to both economic growth and national security," Gor said.

The timing of the announcement follows a period of intense diplomatic activity aimed at taking India-US ties to a "next level" through integrated manufacturing and shared resources.

Fueling future industries

The proposed agreement is expected to be the primary engine for sectors ranging from renewable energy to semiconductor production.

"I am very pleased to say that the US and India are very close today to finalising a critical minerals agreement that will help ensure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies," Gor announced.

The trade timeline

This minerals pact is part of a broader acceleration in economic cooperation. Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that an interim trade agreement between the two nations is likely to be signed within the month.

In early February, New Delhi and Washington issued a joint statement that described an initial agreement for a trade deal between the two countries.