US-India partnership reaches new heights: US Embassy amid PM Modi’s meet with Xi, Putin

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US Embassy in India said that the partnership between New Delhi and Washington has reached new heights. It also shared a quote by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who called the “enduring friendship” between the countries the bedrock of their cooperation.

The embassy also shared a quote card of Rubio saying: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and… pic.twitter.com/tjd1tgxNXi — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 1, 2025

While the post in itself does not seem out of the ordinary, despite the chill in the US-India ties, the timing of it is of particular interest. The post comes amid PM Modi’s visit to China to attend the SCO Summit. He was welcomed by Xi Jinping, along with other leaders, and also met Vladimir Putin.

In a video that has since gone viral, the three leaders – Modi, Putin and Xi – can be seen chatting and sharing a laugh. Putin and Modi also were seen walking together and engaging in discussions.

After the SCO Summit, PM Modi and Putin took the same car to the venue for their bilateral talk.

All this bonhomie is a clear indication that India is not abandoning trade ties with Russia. India is also aiming to restore ties with Beijing. Meanwhile, as India warms up to China and continues its close ties with Russia, White House adviser Peter Navarro has continued his tirade against New Delhi. It is, however, not only Navarro but Trump and his other officials too, who have squarely blamed India for the Ukraine war, while all evidence proves otherwise.

Trump and his administration were warned by experts and analysts that putting exorbitant tariffs on New Delhi and blaming it for Moscow’s war would only push it away from Washington and towards Beijing.