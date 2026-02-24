US-Iran tensions: AIMSA writes to PM Modi, seeks early return of students from Tehran

Amid the rising tensions between the US and Iran, the Foreign Students Wing of the All India Medical Students Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its letter, the AIMSA requested the government to ensure safe evacuation and repatriation of stranded Indian students at the earliest.

It also requested the government to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities to postpone scheduled exams for Indian students studying there, given the security situation and advisories to Indian nationals to leave the country.

The association said that it is neither safe nor feasible for students to remain in Iran merely to appear for examinations.

"We firmly believe that your compassionate and decisive intervention will safeguard the lives and futures of thousands of Indian students studying abroad," the letter read.

It said that the Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory on Monday, calling upon all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Iran immediately.

"In the prevailing tense geopolitical and security environment, it is neither safe nor feasible for students to remain in Iran merely to appear in examinations. Their safety and well-being must be treated as the highest national priority. Furthermore, uncertainty regarding exams is causing psychological stress and academic disruption among students and their families," the letter said.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised nationals to leave Iran using any available means of transport amid fears of a possible US strike on the country.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran -- students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists -- are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the fresh advisory read.

Later, people across Iran received an anonymous text message that read, "The US president is a man of action. Wait and see," according to a report in Iran International.