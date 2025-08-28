'US overestimating own strengths': Ex-R&AW chief on Scott Bessent's dare to EU

Former R&AW chief Vikram Sood on Thursday said that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's allegation that European nations avoid responsibility in the global effort to choke off Russia's oil revenues. Sood said that the US is overestimating its own strengths and abilities and underestimating India's resilence and strength.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Seems to be a case of the US government running out of options and - as usual overestimating own strengths and abilities and underestimating the adversary’s (in this case India) resilience and strength," the former R&AW chief said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Seems to be a case of the US government running out of options and - as usual overestimating own strengths and abilities and underestimating the adversary’s (in this case India) resilience and strength. https://t.co/HCem6RP4z6 — Vikram Sood (@Vikram_Sood) August 28, 2025

His take came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised European nations for their lack of action in addressing Russian oil revenues, urging them to take a more active role.

Earlier in the day, Bessent highlighted the inconsistency in Europe's approach, as they continue to purchase refined products made from Russian oil while remaining silent on India's increased crude imports from Russia.

Advertisement

Europe's current stance, according to Bessent, undermines Western efforts to hold Moscow accountable. "Europe must step up," he declared, emphasising that the conflict is "in Europe’s backyard" and they "must share the burden, not leave it to the US."

The Treasury Secretary also warned against the premature seizure of frozen Russian assets, stating, "They’re part of negotiations with Putin. We shouldn’t seize them immediately — in talks, some or all may go to Ukraine’s rebuild.”

Bessent defended former President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods, introduced due to India's increasing purchases of Russian crude. He remarked, "Trump and Modi have good ties, but India stalled tariff talks since Liberation Day,” lamenting the lack of progress in trade discussions.

Advertisement

On the subject of India, Bessent expressed frustration, stating, "I expected a deal by May-June. Instead, they drag talks while profiteering on Russian crude.”

As for China, Bessent indicated the possibility of future economic actions, although no immediate steps are planned. He mentioned, "Not yet. We already have high tariffs. China buys a lot of Russian crude — before and after the invasion. Everything’s on the table.”

Bessent also noted that only Canada has endorsed Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposal for high secondary tariffs on India, aimed at reducing trade with Russia. Europe’s refusal, Bessent argues, weakens Western leverage over Moscow.