‘US stuck in an ideology of 1950’: American economist Jeffrey Sachs says Washington mistakenly thinks it is the boss

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“Europe is also stuck in that world. Europe is stuck in a world in which the West is the boss – yes, maybe not the old empires, although I say of Britain that it has 'phantom empire syndrome,' someone who loses a limb feels that limb for a long time; Britain still thinks it is an empire every day,” said Sachs, not mincing his words.

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#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On the World Symposium, American economist and foreign policy expert Jeffrey Sachs says, "...The United States is stuck in an ideology of 1950. And it is fitting we have a president who is stuck somewhere around age three in his development, and his world is a world in which the US is the boss. Europe is also stuck in that world. Europe is stuck in a world in which the West is the boss—yes, maybe not the old empires, although I say of Britain that it has 'phantom empire syndrome,' someone who loses a limb feels that limb for a long time; Britain still thinks it is an empire every day... This is why we have the wars that we have, because the idea is that the United States is still trying to maintain its supposed hegemony—whether it is in Europe vis-à-vis Russia, an ancient enmity that goes back to the British Empire in the 19th century... We are at war because the United States thinks that it runs that country, which is quite odd..." "By 2100, look at the world: three-quarters of the world is likely to be in Asia and Africa. Africa itself will be about 30% of the world population and somewhere around that share of the world economy. Asia will be a little bit less than half because populations will peak; in China, they will significantly decline. By the end of the century, India will have twice the population of China, most likely, which is quite astounding, and India will be the single largest economy in the world. This is absolutely in the deep trends..." (Source: Adani Group) — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

He said Britain thinks the US is doing the bidding for them and that the British Empire still exists. “I am sorry to say but it is the mentality that still prevails. That is why we have the wars that we have,” he said, adding that the US is still trying to maintain its supposed hegemony,

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“The wars of the Middle East are wars of hegemony, the war in Iran is a contest. The US says we run Iran, not the Iranians. If you have any doubt just look at Trump’s Truth Social. He announces that he will select the new leader. Iran is an ancient civilisation, a great civilisation, 10 times older than the US…We are at war because the United States thinks that it runs that country, which is quite odd…," he said.

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Sachs said that by 2100, three-quarters of the world is likely to be in Asia and Africa. Africa will account for 30 per cent of the world population, and Asia will be a bit less than half.

“By the end of the century, India will have twice the population of China, most likely, which is quite astounding, and India will be the single largest economy in the world,” he predicted.