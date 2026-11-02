Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
‘US stuck in an ideology of 1950’: American economist Jeffrey Sachs says Washington mistakenly thinks it is the boss

‘US stuck in an ideology of 1950’: American economist Jeffrey Sachs says Washington mistakenly thinks it is the boss

Jeffrey Sachs says the US and Britain are still trying to maintain their supposed hegemony, which is why the wars are happening in West Asia.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:56 PM IST
‘US stuck in an ideology of 1950’: American economist Jeffrey Sachs says Washington mistakenly thinks it is the bossJeffrey Sachs says the US is stuck in an old world

The US thinks it is the boss, while the West thinks it is the boss too, said American economist and foreign policy expert Jeffrey Sachs. He said the US and Europe are trying to maintain its earlier form of hegemony, and the wars unfolding are results of that mentality.

Advertisement

Addressing the 'Aristotle-Confucius Symposium' 2026 in Varanasi, Sachs said, “We don’t know yet how to live in this world that has developed so recently. I will speak for my part of the world. The United States is stuck in an ideology of 1950. And it is fitting we have a president who is stuck somewhere around age three in his development, and his world is a world in which the US is the boss.”

MUST READ | Netanyahu-Trump’s ‘direct’ and ‘tough’ phone call: What next in the Iran war?

“Europe is also stuck in that world. Europe is stuck in a world in which the West is the boss – yes, maybe not the old empires, although I say of Britain that it has 'phantom empire syndrome,' someone who loses a limb feels that limb for a long time; Britain still thinks it is an empire every day,” said Sachs, not mincing his words.

Advertisement

He said Britain thinks the US is doing the bidding for them and that the British Empire still exists. “I am sorry to say but it is the mentality that still prevails. That is why we have the wars that we have,” he said, adding that the US is still trying to maintain its supposed hegemony,

Advertisement

“The wars of the Middle East are wars of hegemony, the war in Iran is a contest. The US says we run Iran, not the Iranians. If you have any doubt just look at Trump’s Truth Social. He announces that he will select the new leader. Iran is an ancient civilisation, a great civilisation, 10 times older than the US…We are at war because the United States thinks that it runs that country, which is quite odd…," he said.

DON'T MISS | West Asia war: Trump yet to decide on resuming military strikes against Iran, says Rubio

Sachs said that by 2100, three-quarters of the world is likely to be in Asia and Africa. Africa will account for 30 per cent of the world population, and Asia will be a bit less than half.

“By the end of the century, India will have twice the population of China, most likely, which is quite astounding, and India will be the single largest economy in the world,” he predicted.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more