‘US won’t make same mistake with India that it made with China 20 yrs ago’: US official

Washington will not make the same mistakes with India that it made with China two decades ago, said US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Landau was speaking about trade and economic opportunities between both nations and indicated that it will not let New Delhi rise as a rival like Beijing.

Speaking at India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, Raisina Dialogue, Landau said, "We are excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now, and I think that that can be the basis for really unlocking almost limitless potential. We are very excited about focusing on India and these economic and commercial opportunities. But India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘You will be able to develop all these markets, and then the next thing we know, you are beating us in a lot of commercial things’."

Landau said that Washington is going to ensure whatever they do is fair to their people. “We have to be accountable to our own people just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people,” he said.

The reaction to Landau’s statements were sharp. Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal asked if the US would be controlling India’s economic rise. “What is the point in giving such a blunt message? In advance he is telling us that the US will control and calibrate India’s economic rise. We should internalise this in our decision making. The response to this is to avoid giving sufficient levers to the US to control us, keep diversifying our economic partners and focus razor-like on atmanirbharta,” he said.

“Saying belligerently on Indian soil that the United States can’t let India excel or develop markets that benefit Indians more than Americans and our leaders are busy with strategic silence. Everyone knows that the USA can never be trusted,” said a user on X, while another said that India should be cautious about the bilateral trade with the US under the Trump administration.

Landau also offered to work with India to address its long- and short-term issues in meeting its energy challenges. India has been negotiating a trade deal, during which the US cut down its tariffs on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. New Delhi is also attempting to cut down its reliance on the US, and has signed several trade deals, including the European Union.

