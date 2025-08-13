‘US working with both nations is good news’: Washington on India, Pakistan ties; claims ceasefire credit for Trump again

Washington working together with both New Delhi and Islamabad is good news, and will pave the way for a beneficial future, said the US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a regular press briefing. Bruce was asked if the US' relationship with Pakistan comes at the cost of India. However, the spokesperson once again gave credit to the US’ intervention in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President, the President and the Secretary of State in addressing the nature of what was happening. We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe,” she said. Bruce reiterated Trump's claims despite India dismissing his claims and stating that the ceasefire was the result of a conversation between New Delhi and Islamabad and there was no third party involved.

Underplaying the repercussions of US’ bonhomie with Pakistan, Bruce said, “Our relationship with both nations remains as it has been, which is good. That is the benefit of having a President who knows everyone and talks to everyone. And that’s how we can bring differences together.” She also spoke about the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue recently held in Islamabad.

“For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial,” she said.

However, the spokesperson’s placating words come after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, who was invited to the US, threatened a nuclear attack on India, its infrastructure as well as an attack on Mukesh Ambani, from California. India, in response, criticised Pakistan for its “nuclear sabre-rattling” but also highlighted that the comments were made from the US soil.

"The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups. It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly country,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there is a likelihood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting US President Donald Trump next month in New York City for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).