‘Used to it...’: Namita Thapar responds to trolls over namaz remark

A social media controversy involving Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a judge on Shark Tank India, has triggered a wider debate on religion, wellness, and online trolling in India.

The backlash began after a video from late March resurfaced in which Thapar described namaz as a “beautiful spiritual practice.” Speaking from a wellness lens, she highlighted potential physical and mental health benefits, comparing certain postures to yoga. She noted improvements in digestion, flexibility, and circulation, and said the meditative rhythm of the prayer could help reduce stress and enhance focus —particularly during community gatherings such as Eid.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Backlash and boycott calls

Her comments quickly drew criticism from sections of social media, including Hindu nationalist voices, who accused her of promoting a particular religion. What began as criticism soon escalated into sustained trolling, with abusive language and personal attacks.

The controversy spilled into the corporate space, with hashtags like #BoycottEmcurePharma and #BoycottLenskart trending intermittently. Online users targeted both Emcure Pharmaceuticals and associated brands, illustrating how quickly digital outrage can morph into calls for consumer action.

'Silence Is Not a Virtue': Thapar hits back

Breaking her silence, Thapar shared a video recorded during her morning commute on April 20, saying she felt compelled to respond as the attacks had turned deeply personal. She revealed that trolls had used derogatory slurs and even dragged her mother into the abuse.

Advertisement

In a detailed post on X, she wrote: “I left for Bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against basic human rights, me & all of us should speak up. I don’t care about the personal trolling, I’m used to it last 5 years since Shark Tank but the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism. Jai hind. Now off to another joyful & complex day at work!”

Advertisement

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

'Selective outrage'

Addressing the criticism directly, Thapar said her comments were made purely from a healthcare and wellness perspective. She pointed out that she has previously spoken about Hindu practices such as yoga and Surya Namaskar without attracting similar outrage.

Questioning the inconsistency, she asked why discussions around practices from other religions provoke sharper reactions, framing the backlash as an example of “selective outrage.”

Following the boycott calls and latest development, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals were trading at RS 1,629.10 (down by 2.57%) at 2:30pm today.