Uttarakhand cloudburst: 4 dead, over 50 missing as cloudburst triggers landslide in Uttarkashi

A cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, has led to flash floods, causing significant destruction and fatalities. At least four individuals have lost their lives, with multiple houses damaged or swept away by the floods. The flash floods have triggered panic in nearby villages, with videos showing torrents of muddy water rushing down slopes and residents screaming in fear.

The cloudburst occurred in the Kheer Ganga river's catchment area. Dharali, a stopover en route to Gangotri, hosts numerous hotels and homestays, many of which may have been destroyed.

Relief operations are being carried out by various agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

An army team from Harsil has been deployed to assist with rescues. Local reports indicate that 10-12 people might still be trapped under debris and that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

"Everything from hotels to markets has been destroyed... I haven't witnessed a disaster like this before," an eyewitness told India Today TV.

Devastating visuals from Uttarakhand - keeping fingers crossed - this looks bad.

Waiting for updates pic.twitter.com/nZuPTsv04h — Advaita Kala (@AdvaitaKala) August 5, 2025

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the fatalities and ongoing rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief, stating, "The news of heavy losses due to a cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on war footing in relief and rescue operations."

CM Dhami further remarked, "I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

Moreover, Himachal Pradesh is also facing the aftermath of intense rainfall. On Monday alone, around 310 roads — including a national highway — were closed due to blockages following heavy rainfall.

In Mandi, 3 people died when their vehicle plunged into a gorge. The hilly state has reported at least 103 deaths so far, with 36 people still missing.

' If things continue the way they are Himachal Pradesh will vanish into thin air' . The Supreme Court's prophecy is coming true in another hill state #Uttarakhand . Flash floods in Uttarkashi have wiped away an entire village. Many feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/sKf2PqYra0 — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) August 5, 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated locations across Himachal Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday. Among the deaths are 20 due to drowning, 19 from accidental falls, 17 from cloudbursts, 8 from flash floods, and 6 due to landslides, as per official data.