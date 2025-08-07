Uttarakhand cloudburst: 65 people rescued in Uttarkashi; many pilgrims stranded

Efforts have been intensified to expedite rescue operations in the flood-affected Dharali village following a cloudburst. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Inspector General Arun Mohan Joshi said equipment for rescue operations would be airlifted as the roads are blocked. "Our priority today is to airlift advanced equipment to the spot. Our teams coming with advanced equipment on Wednesday were held up due to blocked roads," Joshi stated.

​​Meanwhile, 65 people, including tourists who were stranded at various places in Uttarkashi district, have been shifted to Matli by helicopter, according to the officials. Buses have been arranged to send them to their respective destinations, they said.

The disaster, triggered by a cloudburst, trapped dozens under debris, and caused landslides that blocked key roads leading to Dharali. "There are 50 to 60-ft-high mounds of debris and those missing may be trapped under them," Joshi noted. The advanced equipment is expected to aid rescuers in navigating the extensive rubble.

A pressing concern is the evacuation of 300-400 pilgrims stranded at various locations due to blocked roads. "Another priority is rescuing pilgrims stranded at different locations because of blocked roads. Their number could be 300-400," Joshi explained.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, overseeing operations on the ground, confirmed, "After the incident which took place yesterday, 190 people have been rescued from there. All of them are safe and are at secure places." Despite disruptions, efforts are being made to restore connectivity and facilitate further rescues. "Constructing roads in the hills is not an easy task. It is a tough job. It is our endeavour to accomplish this task as fast as possible," Dhami stated.

The coordinated response involves multiple agencies including the Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and SDRF. "But the state government and all its departments will accomplish this task with the help of the Centre, Army, BRO, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF," Dhami affirmed, highlighting the collaborative effort.

Efforts are underway to evacuate pilgrims stuck in Gangotri Dham via Nelong Valley. Dhami assured, "All arrangements have been made and they will be evacuated very soon." This is part of the broader initiative to ensure the safety of those affected by the disaster.

A 28-member group of tourists from Kerala is among those unaccounted for. Two bodies have been recovered, and search operations continue with ground-penetrating radars and sniffer dogs. Dhami is committed to staying on-site to ensure the rescue efforts gain momentum, stating, "I am also camping here. Till all rescue work is streamlined and they catch speed, I will stay put here and monitor everything."

Dhami also highlighted the support from the central government, emphasising a united front in addressing the calamity. "All of us from Uttarakhand are standing with the affected people — those who have suffered losses or those who have lost their kin — as government, brothers and family. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has told me that the Centre, the Army and others are providing all assistance. He has assured all support."