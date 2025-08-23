Uttarakhand cloudburst hits Chamoli’s Tharali, debris blocks key roads, 1 missing

A late-night cloudburst struck Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Friday, unleashing debris and heavy water flow that damaged homes, shops, and government buildings. The Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex were among the worst affected. Vehicles parked at the tehsil premises were buried, while streets turned into temporary ponds.

In nearby Sagwara village, a young girl is feared dead after being trapped under debris, sparking panic. Shops in Chepdaon market were also damaged, and one person has been reported missing.

Relief operations underway

Rescue teams from the district administration, police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site. “The police and administration teams are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations,” District Magistrate Dr Sandeep Tiwari said. An SDRF unit was dispatched from Gauchar, while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) began clearing the blocked Tharali-Gwaldam road near Minggedera. The Tharali-Sagwara route also remains closed.

Amid the devastation, many vehicles were swept away. A video from the district captured the distress of a resident exclaiming, “Meri car doob gayi” (“My car has sunken”), reflecting the personal toll of the disaster.

CM response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is personally monitoring the situation. In a post on X, he wrote: “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

As a precaution, the district administration has ordered all schools and anganwadi centres in Tharali tehsil to remain closed on Saturday, August 23, 2025.