Vaishno Devi Yatra track landslide: 30 people dead, 23 injured; rescue operations underway

At least 30 people were killed and 23 others injured after a landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track in Katra, Jammu, amid heavy rains on Wednesday. Rescue operations are ongoing with multiple agencies working to locate and assist those affected. Relentless downpours have caused flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir.

Critical infrastructure in Jammu has been severely damaged, with bridges collapsing and power lines and mobile towers affected. Evacuation and relief efforts are underway involving the District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers.

On Wednesday, the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hill was severely damaged due to a landslide around 3 pm. While initially nine people were believed to have lost their lives, the number of casualties have risen since.

Rescuers worked to free several people who were trapped under the debris near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari. The landslide occurred about halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra town to the shrine.

There are two routes to the shrine. The yatra was suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning. It continued on the old route until 1.30 pm when authorities halted it as a precaution due to rain.

The Army deployed three relief columns for rescue and relief operations around Katra, the PRO Defence Jammu said. One column is assisting in Ardhkuwari, another reached the landslide site on the Katra to Thakra Kot road, and the third is providing help south of Jaurian.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been devastated by raging rains, floods and landslides, are focusing on moving people from high-risk areas to safer locations and providing food, clean water, and medical aid at temporary shelters. Large parts of the Union Territory are facing telecom blackouts, leaving millions without communication.

Jammu and nearby areas are experiencing strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and possible hail. The worst-affected places include Jammu city, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Lighter rain is falling in Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby parts of Samba and Kathua districts.

Weather experts report cloud tops reaching up to 12 km high, indicating very active storms. The storm system is moving towards the east-northeast, and rain is likely to continue in hill and foothill areas.