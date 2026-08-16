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Vande Bharat freight train completes 130 kmph trial: Faster, safer and smoother goods transport in sight

Vande Bharat freight train completes 130 kmph trial: Faster, safer and smoother goods transport in sight

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been developed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Vande Bharat freight train completes 130 kmph trial: Faster, safer and smoother goods transport in sightBuilt by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake comes with advanced propulsion and braking systems.

India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has completed a trial run at 130 kmph on the Kota-Rohal Khurd section of West Central Railway (WCR), as Indian Railways tests its ability to carry parcels and other goods at high speeds, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The technical trial was conducted with teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) overseeing the tests. Railway officials assessed several key systems, including regenerative energy, thermal capacity, traction, braking performance and jerk levels under loaded conditions.

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According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the regenerative energy test examined how efficiently the train can recover electrical energy while braking. The thermal capacity test assessed the performance of its electrical and propulsion systems at high speeds.

The traction and braking tests focused on the train’s pulling and stopping capabilities, while the jerk tests checked how smoothly it accelerates and slows down when carrying a load.

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16-coach train built for fast freight movement

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been developed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed.

Built by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake comes with advanced propulsion and braking systems, a special roller floor system for easier parcel loading, automatic wide sliding doors and temperature-controlled (reefer) facilities.

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It is also equipped with CCTV surveillance and fire detection systems.

Railways assessing freight train’s performance

The latest trial is aimed at checking how the rake’s systems perform at high speeds before it is considered for wider use in parcel and logistics transportation.

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“The objective of these technical trials in the Kota Division is to conduct a detailed assessment of the functionality, reliability, and performance of the rake’s various systems at high speeds. Upon the successful completion of these trials, this rake could play a significant role in enabling fast, safe, and punctual parcel and logistics transportation within Indian Railways,” the Railway official said.

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Published on: Aug 16, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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