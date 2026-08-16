Vande Bharat freight train completes 130 kmph trial: Faster, safer and smoother goods transport in sight

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the regenerative energy test examined how efficiently the train can recover electrical energy while braking. The thermal capacity test assessed the performance of its electrical and propulsion systems at high speeds.

The traction and braking tests focused on the train’s pulling and stopping capabilities, while the jerk tests checked how smoothly it accelerates and slows down when carrying a load.

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16-coach train built for fast freight movement

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been developed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed.

Built by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake comes with advanced propulsion and braking systems, a special roller floor system for easier parcel loading, automatic wide sliding doors and temperature-controlled (reefer) facilities.

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It is also equipped with CCTV surveillance and fire detection systems.

Railways assessing freight train’s performance

The latest trial is aimed at checking how the rake’s systems perform at high speeds before it is considered for wider use in parcel and logistics transportation.

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“The objective of these technical trials in the Kota Division is to conduct a detailed assessment of the functionality, reliability, and performance of the rake’s various systems at high speeds. Upon the successful completion of these trials, this rake could play a significant role in enabling fast, safe, and punctual parcel and logistics transportation within Indian Railways,” the Railway official said.