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Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key features

Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key features

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper service from Varanasi.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 4:05 AM IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key featuresThe train will connect Varanasi and New Delhi through four intermediate stations: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Varanasi and New Delhi launches today, October 30, offering passengers a new overnight travel option between the two cities. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper service from Varanasi. The fully air-conditioned train will feature modern passenger amenities, upgraded berths and safety systems designed to make overnight journeys more comfortable.

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The 16-coach train has a passenger capacity of 823 and will operate six days a week. It will not run on Fridays from Varanasi and Saturdays from New Delhi. Designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, the train has a maximum design speed of 180 kmph.

Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket prices

The train will offer three accommodation classes: First AC, Second AC and Third AC. According to the railway notification, the fares are:

Class

Number of coaches

Passenger capacity

Fare

First AC

1

24

₹2,880.40

Second AC

4

188

₹2,349.80

Third AC

11

611

₹1,819.20

Total

16

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823

GST will be charged separately. Unlike conventional trains, the service will not offer Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), waitlisted or partially confirmed tickets.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper timings

The overnight service will operate under two train numbers:
- Varanasi to New Delhi (27421): Departure at 8:50 pm and arrival at 6:10 am the following day.
- New Delhi to Varanasi (27422): Departure at 9:40 pm and arrival at 7:10 am the following day.
The service will operate six days a week. The return train will not run on Saturdays for maintenance.

Vande Bharat Sleeper route and stoppages

The train will connect Varanasi and New Delhi through four intermediate stations: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. Maintenance will be undertaken in Varanasi, while water-filling facilities will be available at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

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Key features and passenger facilities

The new sleeper train will come equipped with CCTV cameras, automatic sensor-based doors, fire detection systems, security alarms and emergency communication facilities. Passengers will also get individual reading lights, charging points and infotainment screens.

All coaches will have both Indian-style and Western-style bio-toilets, while the First AC coach will additionally offer shower facilities. Emergency talk-back systems will allow passengers to communicate directly with train crew members.

Kavach safety system and catering

The train will be equipped with the indigenous Kavach train protection system, alongside modern fire safety and emergency communication arrangements. Onboard catering will offer regional food options.

Its advanced suspension system is designed to minimise vibrations, jerks and noise during the journey.

Besides the Vande Bharat Sleeper launch, two MEMU services will also be introduced on the Varanasi-Rajatalab and Banaras-Prayagraj Rambag routes, expanding rail connectivity in the region.

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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 4:05 AM IST
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