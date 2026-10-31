Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key features

Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket prices

The train will offer three accommodation classes: First AC, Second AC and Third AC. According to the railway notification, the fares are:

Class Number of coaches Passenger capacity Fare First AC 1 24 ₹2,880.40 Second AC 4 188 ₹2,349.80 Third AC 11 611 ₹1,819.20 Total 16 Advertisement 823 —

GST will be charged separately. Unlike conventional trains, the service will not offer Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), waitlisted or partially confirmed tickets.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper timings

The overnight service will operate under two train numbers:

- Varanasi to New Delhi (27421): Departure at 8:50 pm and arrival at 6:10 am the following day.

- New Delhi to Varanasi (27422): Departure at 9:40 pm and arrival at 7:10 am the following day.

The service will operate six days a week. The return train will not run on Saturdays for maintenance.

Vande Bharat Sleeper route and stoppages

The train will connect Varanasi and New Delhi through four intermediate stations: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. Maintenance will be undertaken in Varanasi, while water-filling facilities will be available at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

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Key features and passenger facilities

The new sleeper train will come equipped with CCTV cameras, automatic sensor-based doors, fire detection systems, security alarms and emergency communication facilities. Passengers will also get individual reading lights, charging points and infotainment screens.

All coaches will have both Indian-style and Western-style bio-toilets, while the First AC coach will additionally offer shower facilities. Emergency talk-back systems will allow passengers to communicate directly with train crew members.

Kavach safety system and catering

The train will be equipped with the indigenous Kavach train protection system, alongside modern fire safety and emergency communication arrangements. Onboard catering will offer regional food options.

Its advanced suspension system is designed to minimise vibrations, jerks and noise during the journey.

Besides the Vande Bharat Sleeper launch, two MEMU services will also be introduced on the Varanasi-Rajatalab and Banaras-Prayagraj Rambag routes, expanding rail connectivity in the region.