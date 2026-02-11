Vande Mataram now mandatory at key state events: What Home Ministry's 3-minute mandate is all about

The Union Home Ministry has issued fresh guidelines requiring the singing or playing of a six-stanza version of Vande Mataram at designated government functions, standardising its use across official ceremonies.

Under the new rules, the approved rendition, lasting three minutes and ten seconds, will be performed at special state occasions. By comparison, the national anthem Jana Gana Mana runs for 52 seconds.

The national song will be rendered at civilian honours ceremonies, including the Padma Awards, and during events attended by the President, both on arrival and departure. It will also be played or sung before and after the President's speeches or national addresses.

The directive extends to functions involving state governors, where Vande Mataram will similarly be performed before and after their arrival and speeches.

The guidelines further specify that when both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana are played, the national song will be rendered first. The sound of the mridangam will precede the national anthem.

Standing during Vande Mataram will be mandatory at official events, though the requirement will not apply to venues such as cinema halls. Schools have also been directed to begin the day with the national anthem.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring uniformity and protocol in ceremonial observances across government institutions. Detailed instructions regarding the approved version and duration have been circulated to the relevant authorities.

The directive comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a year-long commemoration marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. The Prime Minister inaugurated the celebrations by releasing a special commemorative stamp and coin.

The nationwide programme, running from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, marks 150 years since the composition of the song by Bankim Chandra Chatterji for Akshaya Navami in 1875.

The Winter Session of Parliament also witnessed heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition over discussions related to the national song.