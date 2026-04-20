'Vedanta is a national asset': Kiran Bedi warns against rushed...

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday urged caution in public responses after Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal was named in an FIR following a fatal blast at a power plant in Chhattisgarh.

Do checkout: 'Investigate first, then act': Naveen Jindal says naming Vedanta's Anil Agarwal in FIR raises serious concerns

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In a post on X, Bedi said: "Having recently visited this mammoth organisation I have seen how committed each one was to safety, and training. Vedanta is a NavRatna. A national asset. We must be very careful in our perspectives."

She said the investigation should determine accountability and help improve safety standards. "Investigation will reveal lessons to be learnt and greater safety measures. Remain most sensitive in your judgements and statements. It has long-term implications on the country as a whole."

Bedi's remarks came after industrialist Naveen Jindal questioned the inclusion of Agarwal in the FIR. Referring to the Chhattisgarh incident, Jindal said: "The tragedy in Chhattisgarh is deeply painful. 20 families have lost everything. Proper compensation, livelihood support for the families, and a thorough investigation are non-negotiable."

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But naming Anil Agarwal in the FIR before any investigation raises serious concerns, the industrialist said. "He had no role in that plant's operations. When accidents happen in PSU plants or Railways, do we name the Chairman? We do not."

Jindal said accountability should follow evidence. "Investigate first. Establish responsibility based on evidence. Then act."

Investor Vijay Kedia also questioned the move, calling for consistency. "If a factory accident - FIR on the promoter, then a train accident - FIR on the Railway Minister? Air crash - FIR on aviation authorities? Pothole death - FIR on the Municipal Commissioner?” he said, adding that "accountability must be consistent, not selective."

Agarwal has been named in an FIR by Chhattisgarh police in connection with a blast at a Vedanta Ltd power plant in Sakti district on 14 April that killed 23 people. He has been booked under IPC sections, including causing death due to negligence.

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The explosion occurred in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the plant in Singhitarai village, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. Four workers died on the spot, while nine succumbed soon after. Seven more died in hospitals on 15 April, and another worker died on the night of 16 April in Raipur.